Jayson Tatum Wants to be a Celtic for Life

Jayson Tatum has had an eventful summer to say the least. The new NBA champion is getting prepared to play for Team USA in the Olympics and recently inked a five-year, $313.9 million contract extension with the Celtics. As a result, the five-time All-Star is hoping to remain with the team for the remainder of his career.

“For me just to feel wanted, and they want me to be here and want me for the long haul,” Tatum said. “I’ll spend my whole career here and have got nothing but love for the fans, the city, and the organization. You know, we just won a championship and I want to try to win as many as I can.”

Tatum is coming off a campaign where he tallied 26.9 points and 8.1 total rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum Wants to Remain in Boston for Rest of His Career

Jayson Tatum’s Already Impressive Career

Tatum is already on pace to have one of the best careers in NBA history. He is now a champion to go along with a solid list of accolades. Tatum also boasts five All-Star appearances, four All-NBA Team selections, an All-Star Game MVP, and an Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Not to mention, he also possesses a career points per game average of 23.1 points to go along with career averages of 3.5 assists, and 7.2 total rebounds per game.

On top of that, Tatum has also shot 46.0 percent and 37.5 percent from three-point range throughout his seven-year career. He has also shined in the advanced statistical category. The one-time champion currently has a career offensive rating of 114, an offensive box plus/minus rating of 3.0, and a true shooting percentage of 58.3 percent. All in all, Tatum is in store to have a historic career even if he does not spend it with just one team.

Can the Boston Celtics Repeat?

The Celtics now have their starting rotation locked in place for the foreseeable future. Given their dominance last year, they will certainly be in the mix to repeat next season. Their defense combined with the team chemistry is arguably the best in the league. With hardly any changes this offseason, Boston’s core is in intact and will continue to be a favorite not just in the Eastern Conference, but the entire league. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if the Boston Celtics are once again in the NBA Finals come next year. Especially if Jayson Tatum continues to prove himself in the green and white.