Jayson Tatum’s longtime trainer Drew Hanlen appeared to take an indirect swipe at Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla following Boston’s defeat in Oklahoma City.

Celtics boast 49-3 record when Tatum’s usage rate is > 33%

Hanlen, Tatum’s personal basketball trainer who works with him each offseason and sometimes during the year, seems less than impressed with how the Celtics star is being utilised.

It stems around Tatum’s usage rate, which is defined as an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor.

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out that since the start of the 2022/23 season, the Celtics have a record of 49-3 (77-win pace) when Tatum has a usage rate greater than 33%.

When that number is bumped up to 35%, Boston are an undefeated 29-0. In Sunday’s collapse to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tatum’s usage rate sat at just 26.9% – and despite that, he still led the team in points (26), rebounds (10) and steals (2).

On the season, Tatum’s usage rate sits at 30.8% – the seventh-highest in the NBA and well below the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.3%) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.5%).

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is known to prioritise team basketball and in fairness, those methods are largely what recently led Boston to their first championship triumph since 2008.

However, some fans rightfully feel Tatum isn’t being utilised to the best of his abilities but that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old from being the fifth-leading scorer in the league with an average of 28.1 points a night.

Tatum averages 36.1 points when taking 25 or more shots a game

Furthermore, Tatum averages 36.1 points a game when attempting 25 or more shots and in that sample his true shooting percentage sits at 60 with a record of 42-18.

The Celtics are an extremely well-balanced unit with elite talent across the board, but it does feel like Mazzulla could be doing a bit more to get the very best out of the five-time All-Star.

Tatum is on course for his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection this year and as per the best online sportsbooks, Boston remain the title favorites to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.