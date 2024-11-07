Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle. Hendricks, who turns 21 on Nov. 22, suffered the season-ending injury midway through the third quarter of a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 28.

The 6-foot-9 Hendricks

The 6-foot-9 Hendricks lost his footing while running down the court and landed awkwardly. The noncontact injury occurred away from the ball. Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher. According to John Coon of The Associated Press, his surgery was performed at the University of Utah’s Orthopedic Center in Salt Lake City.

“A bunch of us were visibly rattled. It was really hard to see,” Jazz coach Will Hardy told reporters the day after the game. “Everybody processes those things differently. Everybody needs to pick each other up at different moments.”

Hendricks was selected ninth overall by Utah in the 2023 NBA draft out of Central Florida. In 40 games as a rookie (23 starts), he averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field.

The second-year forward started in three games for the Jazz this season, averaging 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 25 minutes per contest. The Florida native shot 22.2% from the floor and 75% at the free throw line as well.

Hendricks is earning $5.84 million this season with Utah

In Utah’s 126-124 season-opener loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 23, he recorded 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block in 28 minutes of action. He finished 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the field and hit three 3-pointers.

Per Spotrac, Hendricks is currently earning $5.84 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $25 million rookie-scale contract he signed in July 2023. His deal also includes team options for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

The Jazz picked up his 2025-26 option worth $6.12 million last month.

Furthermore, Utah (1-6) won for the first time this season, defeating the Chicago Bulls 135-126 on Monday night. The victory ended the team’s six-game losing streak.

The injury-depleted Jazz entered as the NBA’s worst team offensively, averaging 99.8 points on 39.1% shooting.