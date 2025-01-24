Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns traded their 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-rounders. Utah traded away its 2025 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah (protected)), 2027 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah), and 2029 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota (protected), or Utah).

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik says the 2031 first-round pick could potentially become the No. 1 overall pick

Of course, Utah acquired those picks when the team traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert during the 2022 offseason to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik joined the team broadcast during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to explain the organization’s rationale for the decision.



Since the Suns will only receive the least favorable of the first-round picks that the Jazz own in each of the three years, this limits the potential value of them. The 2031 first-round pick could potentially become the No. 1 overall pick. None of Utah’s three first-rounders traded away have any chance of securing that spot.

The 3-for-1 trade allows the Jazz to focus on the quality of their picks, not just the quantity. That was a key point that Zanik emphasized on the broadcast.

“The way it makes sense for us is that we now have another shot at a pick that has a lot of variability,” Zanik told Craig Bolerjak and Thurl Bailey. “The three picks we traded have no chance to be the No. 1 pick, and this one does.”

Utah owns 11 first-round picks over the next seven years

After Tuesday’s trade with Phoenix, the Jazz still own 11 first-round picks over the next seven years. Zanik is aiming to build a competitive team for the future, emphasizing the importance of draft position.

“It [the trade] balances out what we want,” Zanik said. “We’ve always talked about bites at the apple or more swings in the draft, but it is also about the quality of the swings, and this is, in my opinion, the most valuable asset on the market right now.”

Utah could be among the active teams leading up to next month’s NBA trade deadline. There are still two weeks remaining until the trade deadline, which is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are expected to be available in the league’s trade market until that in-season window finally closes.