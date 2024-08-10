The Utah Jazz are signing former Boston Celtics forward Svi Mykhailiuk to a four-year, $15 million contract, agent Michael Lelchitski of SIG Sports informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first year of Mykhailiuk’s contract is fully guaranteed at $3.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones. His next three years are non-guaranteed. Mykhailiuk, 27, will have the chance to earn minutes at both wing spots.

The Jazz will be Mykhailiuk’s eighth team since coming into the league. Mykhailiuk was selected 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA draft out of Kansas.

Through 293 career NBA games (56 starts), he has averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 15.8 minutes per game while shooting 40.4% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and 76% at the free throw line.

The last time Mykhailiuk appeared in more than 50 NBA games in a single season was in 2021-22 with Toronto. He averaged almost 13 minutes a night and just under five points per game.

Over the course of his first five NBA seasons, he also played for the Lakers, Pistons, Thunder, Knicks, and Hornets. He averaged career highs of 9.0 points and 22.6 minutes with Detroit in 2019-20.

In 41 games (two starts) with the Celtics last season, the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 10.1 minutes per contest while shooting 41.6% from the floor, 38.9% from deep, and 66.7% at the foul line.

In Boston’s 132-122 regular-season finale victory over the Washington Wizards on April 14, Mykhailiuk tied his career high with 26 points on 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from the field and 6-of-8 (75%) from beyond the arc.

“Svi’s an NBA player, he’s done a lot of great things for us, and I love his work ethic on a daily basis,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after the win. “He helped us win games this year. That’s important.”

Despite starting just two games for Boston last season, Mykhailiuk believes reserve players should stay ready to play throughout the course of the NBA season, even if fluctuating roles are inevitable.

“You always got to be prepared for whatever happens,” he said. “Understanding that we are one of the best teams in the league, and we have really big goals. … For me, personally, to help the team win, I just got to always be prepared.”

The Jazz only have 10 players signed to guaranteed standard contracts. Of course, Utah also has the reported but not yet official deals for Drew Eubanks and Johnny Juzang.

Former Duke big man Kyle Filipowski, who was selected No. 32 overall in June, remains unsigned. On Wednesday, Lauri Markkanen also signed a five-year, $238 million contract extension with the team.