Jimmy Butler Comments On Trade Rumors: ‘It’s Good To Be Talked About’

Jimmy Butler, who is being linked to teams like the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, finally gave his thoughts on the trade speculations. According to the veteran guard, he doesn’t mind them at all.

This all started with a report from Shams Charania, who first speculated on the matter by stating that Miami are open to offers for their superstar. “The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN,” he wrote this week.

“I actually like it,” the Heat superstar responded when asked about the rumors. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity to a point. But if somebody is talking about me getting traded, that’s a lot.”

Jimmy Butler: there are no subliminals in my hair Jimmy Butler on his agent going at Shams: I F***ing love it#HeatNation pic.twitter.com/GIFQ3nWvGk — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 13, 2024

The 35-year-old then added: “It’s fine with me. It doesn’t bother me one bit and I do appreciate it. I appreciate going out there and hooping and I appreciate being efficient, being effective and helping my team win. I don’t ever take playing basketball for anybody for granted.”

The truth is that so far, Jimmy isn’t performing as well as he did in other regular seasons, currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest. While the fact that the South Beach club is actually open to offers still remains a mystery, it might make sense that they are looking to add a younger superstar.

Problems arouse when Charania mentioned the veteran’s agent Bernie Lee. “(Lee) has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors,” the ESPN insider assured.

However, an a post on X , Bernard replied to Shams – completely dismissing the report. “Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bulls**t because you know you normally aren’t worth my time to acknowledge,” he posted.

Butler’s coach addressed the speculation swirling around the Miami club, mostly saying they can’t get distracted by the rumors

Erik Spoelstra has been in the league for long enough to understand that not everything you read on the media is entirely true. However, the Miami head coach believes that they must continue focused on the game plan and not get easily distracted by the trade speculation surrounding Jimmy Butler.

“This is this profession,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Can’t get sick at sea over some narratives that are going out there. That’s going to happen to every organization at some point during the season. We’re trying to build on something. We’ve played three solid games, but we’re still not anywhere where we want to be.”

Spoelstra is convinced that the Heat can continue their positive streak. “It’s been our best, most consistent stretch of the season,” he assured this week, after beating the Raptors 114-104. “So anything else, any other narrative, I don’t care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish.”

After winning their past four games, Miami hope to continue this path after struggling at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. With a 13-10 record, the South Beach club currently stands fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and prepare to face the Pistons next Monday.