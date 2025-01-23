Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is actively trying to force a trade, but in the process, he’s lost $3.1 million in salary because of the seven-game suspension the team issued him on Jan. 3 and the most recent two-game suspension handed out on Wednesday. His latest suspension was levied for missing a flight.

Seven-Game Suspension Cost Jimmy Butler $346,543 For Each Game Missed, Or A Total Of $2.35 Million

However, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler “could still get some (or even most) of that back depending on the result of grievances filed through the NBPA.”

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Butler’s seven-game suspension cost him $346,543 for each game missed, or a total of $2.35 million. That’s basically 1/145 of his $48.8 salary for this season.

Butler is currently in the second season of the three-year, $146.39 million contract that he signed with the Heat in August 2021. The money lost from suspensions is coming out of his $48.8 million salary for this season.

Reporting for @SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi on the Heat issuing nine games worth of suspensions to Jimmy Butler, this time for missing a team flight: pic.twitter.com/2BAwMpjVBd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2025



According to Spotrac, Butler already has career earnings of $312 million, which will climb to $364.4 million if he exercises his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

Note that Butler is playing worse than his usual self because he wants a trade.

Per Second Spectrum data, Butler has attempted a shot on 16% of his touches since Jan. 1 — that’s down 19% prior to New Year’s Day. Since Jan. 1, he’s also passed the ball on 76% of his touches, up from 70% prior to the new year. Plus, he’s had touches in the paint just 26% of the time since Jan. 1, also down from 37% prior to the new year.

Heat Trade Rumors: Butler Wore Suns-Colored Shoes Against The Trail Blazers On Tuesday Night

Jimmy Butler has been linked to the Phoenix Suns. For Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he wore Suns-themed sneakers to potentially draw attention to his trade demand.

The six-time All-Star also decided to wear those particular shoes on the same night that Phoenix traded its unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Suns acquired the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah, and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah, according to Charania.

Additionally, Charania reported Tuesday that Butler “tripled down on his trade request. He did it to Pat Riley’s face, and last week he did it to Micky Arison, the team owner and CEO. I’m told the Miami Heat have had some productive conversations on a potential Butler trade this week.”

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.