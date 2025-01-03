Jimmy Butler Next Team Odds: Warriors, Rockets Among Favorites

NBA sportsbooks have released next team odds for six-time All-Star guard/forward Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors are currently the frontrunner to land the 14-year veteran.

During the offseason, Butler expressed his disappointment with the Heat after Miami declined to give him a two-year, $113 million contract extension, a deal that would have run through the 2026-27 season.

According to the Miami Herald, Butler was open to signing such a deal early in the negotiating window, but his mindset changed when the extension wasn’t immediately offered by the Heat.

Jimmy Butler Next Team Odds

NBA Team Odds Golden State Warriors -200 Houston Rockets +400 Dallas Mavericks +500 Denver Nuggets +700 Oklahoma City Thunder +800 Brooklyn Nets +1000

Betting Odds retrieved from BetOnline

Per Spotrac, Jimmy Butler is earning $48.8 million this season and he has a 52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. NBA insiders reported in December that Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option and become a free agent in July.

However, if the Heat can get a king’s ransom in return for Butler, they will definitely trade him. That should go without saying. Note that Miami will not trade him if a deal doesn’t provide financial flexibility in 2025 and the future or keeps the roster competitive.

Warriors (-200)

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently proposed an intriguing three-team mock trade for Butler involving the Heat, Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets. Let’s just say that Golden State would have to gut its roster to acquire Butler.

There’s no way around it. Heat president Pat Riley will find a way fleece a talented team like the Warriors. Riley would seek Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and future first-round picks in return.

But maybe that lopsided trade would be worth it for the Warriors. Butler’s teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his first 13 seasons, including the five previous seasons in Miami. He has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his six seasons with the franchise.

Considering Stephen Curry and Draymond Green aren’t getting any younger, maybe a Butler trade would help breathe new life into the Dubs. The Warriors (17-16) have the best odds because they are one of the most desperate contenders right now.

Rockets (+400)

The Rockets (22-11) sit third in the Western Conference standings. Houston is aiming to return to the playoffs after a four-year absence. A lineup with Jimmy Butler, fourth-year center Alperen Sengun, and veteran guard Fred VanVleet would be interesting to see. Ime Udoka is also a favorite to win Coach of the Year.

Unlike the Warriors and Mavericks, the Rockets can pull off a trade for Butler without giving up too many key rotation pieces as they are loaded with young talent. Although no one really knows which players the Heat would want in return for Butler, Jabari Smith Jr. could be used as trade bait.

Since the Rockets are reportedly working to build around Jalen Green, Sengun, and Amen Thompson, a trade package that features Smith and potentially Jeff Green may interest Miami brass. Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks could be included as well. Houston has multiple first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.

Mavericks (+500)

The Mavericks reconstructed their roster in the offseason, adding Klay Thompson via a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, trading for Quentin Grimes with the Detroit Pistons, and signing Naji Marshall.

Despite the Mavs’ latest additions, the team is 20-14 and ranks fifth in the Western Conference. A big three in Dallas featuring Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler sounds great on paper, but it would come at a major cost.

Miami would likely ask for Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, P.J. Washington, and two others in exchange to make the deal happen. This trade will not take place without Dallas drastically altering its own roster depth.

For a team that’s only a season removed from losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, it would make little sense for a contender to tear it all down and risk everything on trading for another superstar.

The Mavs’ odds are right where they should be on this list.