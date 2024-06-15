Jimmy Butler Not Looking to Leave Miami

Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat has been a hot topic. During an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider, Shams Charania, shared some insight on where Butler and the Heat currently stand.

“My sense is Jimmy Butler does not want to be anywhere but Miami,” Charania told Pat McAfee. “Sense is that he loves it in Miami. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension, and I think this is something that we’ll see play out over the next month or so. The Heat don’t want to trade him; he wants an extension. Will they give him an extension? That’s the question.”

The All-Star wing is reportedly seeking a two-year extension for over $112 million.

Jimmy Butler Not Wanting to Leave Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler’s Miami Tenure

Butler has had some great moments with the Heat. He has led them to two NBA Finals appearances and has made two All-Star Teams. The five-time All-Defensive Team member has also authored a scoring average of 21.3 points, 1.7 steals, 6.1 total rebounds, 5.7 assists per game as a member of the Miami Heat. Butler has also improved his shooting efficiency during his time with the Heat tallying a field goal percentage of 49.6 percent.

In terms of his career averages, Butler has totals of 18.3 points, 5.3 total rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He also has a career field goal percentage of 47.0 percent. He and center, Bam Adebayo, have formed one of the better defensive duos in the NBA. They have wreaked havoc on opposing frontcourts for the past five seasons. One can see why the former Most Improved Player of the Year is looking for a hefty contract extension. However, there are plenty of teams who would also be willing to trade a king’s ransom to Miami for Butler’s services.

Teams Potentially Interested in the Star Small Forward

One team to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia 76ers. They are projected to have over $60 million in cap space this coming offseason. If they were to trade for Butler, they could easily extend the star small forward. They have been reported to have interest in him along with Paul George. Another team who could be in play for Butler is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors could lose Klay Thompson this coming offseason. Getting salaries to match in a potential trade with the Heat would be complicated, but not impossible. All in all, Jimmy Butler will not be without a home for long if he is traded from the Miami Heat.