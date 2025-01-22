Jimmy Butler Suspended Again By Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has been suspended a second time by the Miami Heat, this one for missing a team flight on Wednesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

He will now miss a two-game road trip in which Miami will take on the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Butler recently served a seven-game suspension prior to this, rejoining the Heat on Jan. 17.

In three games since returning, Butler averaged just 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Heat Culture Strikes Again

When initially suspended, Miami cited Butler frequently flying separately from the team and missing team meetings regularly over the course of this season. It was considered conduct detrimental to the team.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes then reported Butler’s camp indicated no more than five flights were taken separately and they occurred during the NBA Finals when Butler’s father was sick.

Who’s telling the truth? Who knows.

There is ample evidence of Butler burning bridges when he wants out of a situation and this appears no different. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Butler has tripled down on his trade request and beyond meeting with Pat Riley, has signaled an intent to be traded to the Phoenix Suns.

With two weeks still to go before the trade deadline, it’s quite possible Butler goes even further with his efforts to force a trade.

Is Playoff Jimmy Worth It?

At this point, any team looking to trade for Butler has to consider whether acquiring him for assets and signing him to a max contract in the summer is really worth it.

Miami and Butler appeared to be a match made in heaven, and if that couldn’t work out, then there will surely be an expiration date with any other team as well.

Particularly as of late, Butler is not someone who has valued the regular season much, and injuries have been a problem recently, too. He missed Miami’s last playoff appearance in 2023-24. At 35, that trend is unlikely to reverse.

This is probably part of why the 21-21 Suns make the most sense, as they are in desperation mode to validate a roster build designed to contend for a championship.