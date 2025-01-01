Jimmy Butler to Return Against Pelicans, Unsure of Heat Future

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler declared himself healthy again after what he described as a severe illness for more than a week and said he will return to the lineup on Wednesday when Miami hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s night.

Jimmy Butler deflects questions about future with Miami Heat

However, when asked by reporters Tuesday if he wants to continue playing in Miami, in the midst of constant trade speculation from various sources, Butler was noncommittal.

“It’s a good question. Who knows? I don’t,” Butler said. “But right now, I’m here. So, I’m going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that’s all that I’ve got. It’s a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I’m cool with.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y’all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you’ve got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It’s good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that.”

Jimmy Butler on if he wants to stay in Miami. “That’s a good question. Who knows? I don’t, but right now I’m here, so I’m going to make the most of it…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ha1OChCSNY — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 31, 2024



Butler’s return to practice was the latest development in a dramatic chain of events that has gone on for months. This news comes nearly three weeks after NBA insiders reported that the Heat are open to receiving trade offers for the six-time All-Star.

Then on Christmas, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania that Butler prefers a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline and has a list of preferred teams that include the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns.

Heat president Pat Riley released a statement on the Butler trade rumors last week

Of course, Jimmy Butler on Tuesday did not confirm that he has such a list.

“Does it matter? Does it? I don’t think so,” Butler said. “All of that is out of my control, anyway. Like I said, I’m here. I’m hooping.”

Heat president Pat Riley responded to the trade gossip last week, breaking from team policy to address speculation and clarify that the team has no plans to move Butler — even though he also has a $52 million player option for next season.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said in a news release. “Therefore, we will make it clear — we are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Butler said Tuesday that he has attempted to play in as many games as possible, while explaining why he exited the Oklahoma City matchup on Dec. 20 — a game where he turned his ankle but left because of an illness.

“I was pretty messed up,” Butler said. “But I wanted to compete because I actually do want to play as many games as possible. I’m not even messing around. I came out and I felt sluggish, and I tweaked the ankle but that’s not what it was. I was damn near starving, getting ready to throw up and all that stuff.”

Jimmy Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option?

Although Butler has not asked the Miami Heat for a trade, NBA insiders are reporting that Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option and become a free agent in July.

As for a potential trade, he’s leaving that up to the organization.

“That’s up to Pat and them. They’re going to do what’s best for the organization, as they should,” Butler said. “As long as I’m happy, and right now I’m happy, I’m in a good space. I will tell you that. I’ve got my kids here, I’m healthy, I’m smiling. I promise you, I’m happy.”

Butler’s teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his first 13 seasons, including the five previous seasons in Miami. The 14-year veteran has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his six seasons with the Heat. Miami is 11-9 when he plays and 5-5 when he doesn’t.

Through 20 games (all starts) this campaign, Butler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 55.2% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range, and 78.2% at the free throw line.