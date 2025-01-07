Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: All-Star Has No Interest In Grizzlies

Sources close to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler informed NBA insider Chris Haynes on Tuesday that the six-time All-Star has no interest in being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and a few other teams.

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Teams Are Refusing To Make A Move If Butler Is Unwilling To Sign Long-Term Contract?

Haynes added that teams typically like to have some assurance that a superstar is willing to re-sign on a long-term deal before trading for said player. For that reason, Butler does have a bit of leverage right now.

This news also comes just days after the Heat suspended Butler for seven games for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” The suspension is costing him $346,543 for each game missed, or a total of $2.35 million.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Christmas Day that Butler prefers to be traded by Miami and is open to trade destinations such as the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns.

Sources: A few teams have been informed not to trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. #haynesbriefs pic.twitter.com/200eV8gjxk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2025



Following Miami’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Thursday, Butler indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded. This came after Heat president Pat Riley said the organization wouldn’t be trading Butler.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” said Butler, who scored nine points against the Pacers.

“I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

Suns Majority Owner Mat Ishbia Would Give Butler A New Deal

Jimmy Butler has been frustrated with the Heat ever since Miami declined to give him a two-year, $113 million contract extension this past summer. That deal would have run through the 2026-27 season.

Per Spotrac, Butler is earning $48.8 million this season and he has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. NBA insiders reported in December that Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option and become a free agent in July.

Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia reportedly informed NBA insiders on Sunday that he would be willing to give Butler a new deal. Marc Stein said the Suns are “widely regarded as the team most interested in trading for Butler,” and Ishbia “is believed to be as willing to sign the 35-year-old to a lucrative new contract as anyone you’ll find.”

However, the Heat are not interested in taking on Bradley Beal’s 2025-26 salary ($53.66 million) and a 2031 first-round pick for Butler. NBA betting sites are currently showing the Warriors (-200) as the betting favorite to land Butler.