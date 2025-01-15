A source close to Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler said the 14-year veteran has been frustrated with the front office over the lack of in-season trades and necessary offseason moves to help the Heat win their first NBA championship since 2013.

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Did Little To Keep Up With The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks

According to The Athletic’s James Jackson, Butler has been upset over other contenders being more aggressive — such as the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.

Jackson mentioned that while the Heat brought in Thomas Bryant and Josh Richardson to strengthen their roster, the additions left Butler feeling he had to “do the impossible again,” a source informed him.

Additionally, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated to team president Pat Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants a trade.

Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, according to Charania.

Heat Suspended Butler For Seven Games

Following Miami’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2, Butler indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not play Butler in the fourth quarter of either game that week.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” said Butler. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

The Heat suspended Butler for seven games on Jan. 3, saying in a statement, “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Miami has engaged with multiple teams on Butler trade scenarios and has received offers, but the team has been hesitant to negotiate further. Another NBA insider is backing Charania’s latest report.

Miami Will Not Trade Jimmy Butler?

Per Chris Haynes, based on the number of people he’s communicated with around the league, “the Miami Heat aren’t anywhere close to a Jimmy Butler trade.” The suspension is irrelevant.

“Maybe you guys know how many games are left from his suspension, but I’m told he is fully prepared to return to play and suit up for the Miami Heat if he’s not moved by the time his suspension is lifted,” Haynes added.

Charania revealed on Christmas Day that Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns listed as his desired destinations.

Butler is signed to a three-year, $146.39 million contract. He’s earning $49 million this season and has a player option for 2025-26. His suspension will cost him $2.35 million, or $346,543 for each game missed.