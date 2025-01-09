Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Heat Star

The Miami Heat are still fielding trade offers for six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, and one superstar player in particular on the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, is reportedly interested in playing alongside him.

“From my sources… the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy… Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler… they’ll both gonna sign extensions,” said ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins.

However, a potential trade to Pheonix isn’t imminent. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday that Miami is “prepared” to remain patient with the entire Butler saga in order to “maximize” the return on any possible trade.

“In the wake of Butler’s trade request and subsequent suspension, team officials told Heat players that the prospect of the 35-year-old, six-time All-Star returning to the court with them after the suspension was the most likely next step,” Amick added.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also reported during Tuesday’s episode of First Take that the Heat have received offers that “stink” so far. It’s precisely the reason why Miami is practicing patience.

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Has No Interest In Playing For The Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, And A Few Other Teams

This news comes almost a week after the Heat suspended Butler for seven games and openly said it is open to trade discussions. Teams know there is a desire for Miami to move on from Butler, but the Marquette product holds some leverage ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Butler knows he has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26, and he understands that teams will not trade for him unless he is willing to sign a multi-year deal with his new team.

Earlier this week, sources close to Butler informed NBA insider Chris Haynes that the Texas native has no interest in being traded to the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, or Sacramento Kings.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Christmas Day that Butler prefers to be traded by Miami and is open to trade destinations such as the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Suns.

Out of those four teams now, it would seem that Phoenix has the best odds of landing Jimmy Butler at this point. For that to happen, Bradley Beal will have to waive his no-trade clause. A trade would require a third team to take on Beal’s salary in a deal as well.

Unless something drastic happens, the Heat could end up riding out the season with Butler.