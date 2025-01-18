The Phoenix Suns have “discussed” sending out their 2031 first-round pick in a potential trade for Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The news comes two days after the Suns sent out three second-round picks as part of the trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards.

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Suns Can Send Their Own 2031 First-Round Pick, The Nuggets’ 2025 Second-Rounder In A Deal

Windhorst noted that since Mat Ishbia acquired controlling ownership in the Suns on trade deadline day in February 2023, and then immediately acquired Kevin Durant, he now has overseen the trade of eight consecutive years of Phoenix’s second-round picks (2023 to 2031).

“Since Ishbia arrived, the Suns have also traded four first-round picks and five first-round pick swaps. If that math doesn’t look quite correct, note the Suns found a way to trade two swaps on their 2026 first-rounder,” Windhorst wrote.

Trade assets remaining in Phoenix – 2025 Denver 2nd – 2031 Phoenix 1st (can also swap) https://t.co/LLdcXEbB2S — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2025



“Phoenix has also discussed using the one first-round pick it is still allowed to trade (2031) in various talks around trying to acquire Butler, multiple league sources told ESPN.”

Because the Suns moved three second-round picks and received just one back in return, the team now has only its own 2031 first-round pick and the Denver Nuggets’ 2025 second-round pick for a future deal.

Heat Not Interested In Trading Butler For The 2031 First-Round Pick, Suns Guard Bradley Beal?

However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Miami wasn’t exactly interested in trading Jimmy Butler for the 2031 first-round pick and Suns guard Bradley Beal. For a trade to take place, Beal would also have to waive his no-trade clause.

Per a recent report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, sources close to Beal say he “has steadfastly maintained he wants to hold on to his no-trade clause, even if he ever approves a trade from Phoenix.”

Butler was not listed on Friday’s injury report ahead of the Heat’s home game against the Nuggets. On Jan. 3, Miami suspended Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Heat said in a statement when suspending Butler that they would “listen to offers” because the All-Star forward had indicated to the team he wanted a trade.

Jimmy Butler Told Pat Riley That He Will Not Sign A New Deal With Miami

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this week that the Heat “have engaged with multiple teams” about a potential Butler trade, but that Pat Riley “has not shown an urgency in these talks” ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

In a recent face-to-face meeting, Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, according to Charania.

The Athletic’s James Jackson reported earlier this week that Butler has been upset over other contenders being more aggressive with trades — such as the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.

Jackson mentioned that while the Heat brought in Thomas Bryant and Josh Richardson to bolster their roster, the additions left Butler feeling he had to “do the impossible again,” a source informed him.