Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Suns Have 2 Tradable Draft Picks

The Phoenix Suns, who have inquired about Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, now currently have limited trade assets in the form of draft picks moving forward ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Suns Acquired Nick Richards, Second-Round Pick From Hornets For Josh Okogie, Three Second-Rounders

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday the Suns acquired center Nick Richards and a second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.

However, because the Suns moved three second-round picks and received just one back in return, the team now has only its own 2031 first-round pick and the Denver Nuggets’ 2025 second-round pick for a future deal.

Trade assets remaining in Phoenix – 2025 Denver 2nd – 2031 Phoenix 1st (can also swap) https://t.co/LLdcXEbB2S — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2025



As a result, this will make it more difficult to land a highly coveted All-Star like Butler. NBA insider Marc Stein had previously reported that the Suns were “widely regarded as the team most interested in trading for Butler.”

Even then, Stein also noted that Miami wasn’t exactly interested in trading Butler for the 2031 first-round pick and Bradley Beal. For that to happen anyways, Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause.

A deal could still take place in the weeks ahead, considering NBA insider Jake Fischer also previously reported it was “the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the [Miami] Heat.”

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: All-Star Has Been Upset With Heat Front Office Over Lack Of Aggressive Moves?

Earlier this week, a source close to Butler said the 14-year veteran has been frustrated with the Heat front office over the lack of in-season trades and necessary offseason moves.

The Athletic’s James Jackson reported Tuesday that Butler has been upset over other contenders being more aggressive in adding playmakers — such as the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.

Jackson mentioned that while the Heat brought in Thomas Bryant and Josh Richardson to upgrade their roster, the additions left Butler feeling he had to “do the impossible again,” a source informed him.

Additionally, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated to team president Pat Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants a trade.

Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, according to Charania.

Miami Could Ride Out The Season With Butler

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, after discussions with several people he’s communicated with around the league, “the Miami Heat aren’t anywhere close to a Jimmy Butler trade.” This news came after the Heat suspended Butler for seven games.

“Maybe you guys know how many games are left from his suspension, but I’m told he is fully prepared to return to play and suit up for the Miami Heat if he’s not moved by the time his suspension is lifted,” Haynes added.

Charania revealed on Christmas Day that Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Suns listed as his desired destinations.

Butler is signed to a three-year, $146.39 million contract. He’s earning $49 million this season and has a player option for 2025-26. Unless the right offer is met, the Heat could end up finishing the season with the Marquette product.