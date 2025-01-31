Jimmy Butler trade rumors: The Pelicans have shown interest in a potential trade

It’s no secret that Jimmy Butler wants out of Miami. Any chance he had of salvaging his relationship with the front office is long gone. During the 2024-25 season, Butler has been suspended three times by the Heat.

Most recently, Butler was suspended indefinitely without pay. The Miami Heat are actively looking to make a trade for Butler before next Thursday’s deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have shown interest in acquiring Butler via trade.

Will the Pelicans make a trade with the Heat for Jimmy Butler?

The New Orleans Pelicans are showing interest in Jimmy Butler, per @TheSteinLine

The New Orleans Pelicans are showing interest in Jimmy Butler, per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. "A new team has emerged as a potential trade suitor for Jimmy Butler. The New Orleans Pelicans have this week registered interest in trading for Butler, league sources tell The…"



Jimmy Butler has made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to be with the Heat. Miami has paid other players on the roster like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Butler felt like he was not being valued enough by the Heat. Of any team he’s played for in the NBA, the most success Butler has seen is in Miami. In his first five seasons with the team, Butler helped the Heat make two appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite the winning culture Miami has established, both parties are ready to part ways.

However, Miami is not going to be fleeced by trading Butler. They are seeking players who only have one year left on a deal. The Heat want to make sure they have cap space for the summer of 2026. Top free agents around the league are going to become available. Marc Stein reported that the Pelicans have an interest in trading for Butler. He mentioned a player like Brandon Ingram could be moved in a deal. Ingram has one season remaining on his deal and will be a free agent in 2026.

While the Heat parting ways with Butler helps them out, there’s no guarantee he wants to play in New Orleans. They have the second-worst record in the West. His preferred destination is Phoenix but the Heat have to keep themselves in mind. Especially when Jimmy Butler is the one causing problems. We’ll have to wait and see if the Heat can get a deal done and move Butler mid-season.