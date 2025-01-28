Jimmy Butler Walks Out Of Heat Practice, Suspended Indefinitely

Miami has suspended Jimmy Butler for an indefinite period after walking out of practice on Monday.

The Heat confirmed that the suspension will last at least five games, which would rule him out of action past the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Butler has missed nine of Miami’s past 12 games through two separate suspensions. The first was for conduct detrimental to the team and the second for missing a team flight for a road game in Milwaukee.

This is just another ugly chapter since trade rumors surrounding Butler began in December.

What Caused the Walk-Out?

Butler walked out of the morning shootaround upon hearing the Heat were planning on replacing him in the starting lineup with Haywood Highsmith. The Heat then released a statement:

“The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

At this point, it’s clear that Butler is looking for any reason to act out against the Heat. Some might argue that starting Highsmith over him is clearly disrespectful, but Butler has forced this line of thinking from Erik Spoelstra and the Heat because of his lack of effort in recent games.

Butler is testing the limits of Heat culture, and Pat Riley along with his staff are more than happy to show Butler they are up to the task.

Butler, Love Take To Social Media

In response to the suspension, both Butler and teammate Kevin Love took to social media to share their respective thoughts.

Butler made a reference to 90s sitcom ‘Martin,’ specifically a character by the name of Tommy who was constantly given a hard time by friends for not having a job.

Jimmy Butler posted this to his IG story. For those unfamiliar with this character from the ‘90s show Martin, Tommy was constantly sweated by friends for claiming to have a job. In fact, the correct verbiage was, “You ain’t got no job, man.” #ninetiesblacksitcomsforfivehundred pic.twitter.com/lTfx1DygE0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2025

Love’s post is a hilarious reference to Denzel Washington’s most famous scene in the movie Training Day where he plays Alonzo Harris. Love added to the comedic effect by also hashtagging a previous comment by Butler when the Philadelphia 76ers effectively picked Tobias Harris over Butler in terms of off-season priorities.

Kevin Love now on IG: “Jimmy immediately after hearing he wasn’t in the starting lineup…#haywoodhighsmithoverme???” pic.twitter.com/LPwTZQize8 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 27, 2025

The Butler-Heat saga continues…