JJ Redick: Lakers ‘aware’ of NBA investigation into Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has confirmed the team are aware of the NBA’s domestic disturbance investigation into Jaxson Hayes.

The league’s investigation into Hayes surrounds a video from 2021 that has surfaced, showing an altercation between him and his former girlfriend.

The victim, Sofia Jamora, appears to be handled by Hayes before saying, “I’m not going to let you hit me anymore, what the fuck do I look like? A punching bag?”

Hayes, 24, spits on Jamora before the police were called to their location – where the player struggled with officers and was tased twice as they removed him from the home.

WATCH: Former girlfriend accuses Jaxson Hayes of domestic abuse

NEW: The NBA is set to reopen its investigation into a 2021 incident involving Jaxson Hayes and his ex-girlfriend after new footage shows him shoving and spitting at her Jaxson Hayes was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans when he was arrested in July 2021 after a domestic… pic.twitter.com/FgnSawetQx — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) November 3, 2024

Redick addressed the incident to reporters on Sunday with a classic company line:

“We’re obviously aware that the investigation has been reopened and we’re going to cooperate fully. But other than that, I’m not going to have another comment on that.”

Hayes is in the final year of his two-year, $4.6 million deal with the Lakers and he played as recently as Friday – scoring four points against the Toronto Raptors.

Mike Bass, a spokesperson for the league, told ESPN:

“As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation.”

TMZ posted over five minutes of security footage from three years ago involving the 7ft big man, which is stamped as July 28, 2021, during Hayes’ time with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA’s stance on domestic violence has been shockingly lenient and following the likes of Kevin Porter Jr and Miles Bridges, it would be no surprise to see Hayes return to the floor tonight.