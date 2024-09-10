One of the NBA teams that seem destined to respect their roster continuity going into the upcoming campaign are the Lakers, as they haven’t made any headlining trades this summer. It seems that the biggest change in their organization is the one coming from the top, as the purple and gold decided to put their trust in rookie coach JJ Redick.

The message is clear: the Los Angeles club believes they already hold a title-contending squad, but simply need the correct leader to bring the best out of them and take them back to the top. According to an NBA insider, the tactician is already eyeing one specific player who can provide key support for the team’s stars.

We are talking about Austin Reaves, a player who both Redick and even club owner Jeanie Buss have already shown great admiration for. Back in 2023, Buss told The Ringer that “he’s one of my favorite people. We valued him very highly. We didn’t want to see him go somewhere else.”

However, it was ESPN’s Brian Windhorst who guaranteed that the new purple and gold tactician has great plans in store for the 26-year-old. “I just know JJ has big plans for Austin Reaves,” the insider said on his podcast. “Not only that, when the Lakers were in discussions with teams this summer and Austin Reaves’ name came up, it was a hard no from the front office.”

Now that LeBron James is about to enter the final seasons of his career, with 22 to his name, he will definitely need help around him because he can’t carry the team by himself. This is why Reaves is expected to provide both the talent and disposition that his veteran teammates need in order to thrive in LA.

In a recent interview made this summer, this star guard talked about the fact that LeBron’s eldest son was selected by the Lakers in this past NBA Draft. The news of Bronny playing with his father this next season has sparked a lot of debate, but Austin is convinced that the teenager will prove himself worthy.

“For LeBron to put himself in a position to play with his son is special. I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me, being around them and seeing what it’s going to be like is going to be very cool,” Reaves told the press back in July.

Big man Christian Wood Will Be Out At Least Two Months After Undergoing Surgery On Left Knee This Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee Monday and will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks, the team announced.

In a social media post Monday, Wood wrote, “Damn… I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape. Minor setback for a Major comeback, and to my fans, don’t stop believing in me.”

Wood, who turns 29 on Sept. 27, missed the last two months of last season with a left knee injury and had an initial arthroscopic procedure on the knee in March. The nine-year veteran appeared in 50 games (one start) during his first campaign with the Lakers.

The UNLV product averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 30.7% from 3-point range, and 70.2% at the free throw line. He last played on Feb. 14 at Utah.

Wood picked up his $3 million player option to remain with the Lakers this offseason. This is part of the two-year, $5.75 million contract he signed with the team in September 2023.