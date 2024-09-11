Joe Mazzulla: Celtics “Attacking a New Goal”

It is no secret that Boston Celtics head coach, Joe Mazzulla, has a different mindset compared to his peers. However, it has served him well as he is already a champion as a head coach. With the new season quickly approaching, many have wondered if the Celtics are ready to defend their title as they are now the “hunted.” However, Mazzulla has a different way of looking at the upcoming year as he described on the Locked On Celtics Podcast.

“The phrase ‘defending a title’ is a very passive-aggressive term. If you look at the animal kingdom, some of the strongest animals don’t defend; they’re the most aggressive, and they attack the most,” Mazzulla said. “Whether you’ve won or haven’t won, your mindset can’t change. You have to understand what goes into winning and losing, commit to the details on a daily basis, and remain aggressive. You’re not defending something; you’re attacking a new goal.”

The head coach is also embracing the challenge of being the team everyone is looking to take down this year.

“People are gonna say the target is on our backs, but I hope it’s right on our forehead in between our eyes,” Mazzulla said about the upcoming season for the Boston Celtics.

Boston will open the new year on October 22nd as they battle the rival New York Knicks.

Joe Mazzulla and Boston Celtics Ready for Quest to Repeat as NBA Champions

Boston’s Odds to Repeat

The Celtics still have the best championship odds going into the 2024 campaign per FanDuel. Their odds are currently at +300 as of September 10th,2024. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second-best odds at +700 followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks both at +900 odds. The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are tied for the fourth-best odds at +1,100. All in all, the Celtics still have arguably the best roster in the current NBA coached by one of the most brilliant minds in Joe Mazzulla.

With little roster turnover and plenty of talent that knows it’s role, one should not be surprised if the Celtics are once again in the NBA Finals next summer. Jaylen Brown showed he can be a true leader this past postseason and Jayson Tatum is still a top-10 player in the league. Not to mention, guys like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday know what it takes to win at the highest level. Considering all of this, Joe Mazzulla and his crew will continue to be a threat to the whole league.