Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reassured supporters that Jayson Tatum’s knee injury which kept him out of Thursday’s win is not of any concern.

Jayson Tatum’s knee is fine says Mazzulla: “Tendinopathy comes and goes”

Tatum was a surprise inclusion on the Celtics injury report ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Detroit Pistons and shortly before tip-off he was ruled out with right patella tendinopathy.

This is a common soft tissue injury which can cause pain below the kneecap and causes stiffness and weakness around the knee.

In his pregame press conference, Mazzulla dismissed the idea that Tatum will be on the sidelines much longer and offered a positive update:

“He worked out today, pretty good. He’ll get another small workout tomorrow, just continue to work on it. He’s getting better.

“Tendinopathy, I don’t know too much about it but I do think it’s just kind of something that comes and goes. It’s nothing serious.”

Tatum’s absence sees MVP odds fall to +1400

According to the best online sportsbooks, Tatum’s odds to win Most Value Player have drifted to as big as +1400 over the last week or so.

The 26-year-old has missed two of the Celtics’ last four games – the only two he’s missed all season – which means by the time Boston’s next outing against the Washington Wizards rolls around, he’ll be coming off a full week of rest.

On Sunday evening when the game gets underway, we’ll have a better idea of the severity of the situation depending on his availability.

Tatum is regarded as one of the NBA’s most durable and consistent stars, playing in 74 or more games in five of his seven full seasons in the league.

With averages of 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists a night, Boston will be keen to get their star man back on the floor as soon as possible.