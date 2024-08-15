Joel Embiid Receives ‘Order Of Valor’ Medal From Cameroon

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is adding another medal to his collection, the Order of Valor medal from his home country of Cameroon. This achievement comes just days after the seven-time NBA All-Star won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid receives the Commander of the Order of Valor medal from Cameroon President Paul Biya

Ahead of Cameroon’s 52nd National Unity Day, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education released an official statement:

“The Minister of Sports and Physical Education has the honor to inform the public that he will preside over the award ceremony of the Commander of the Order of Valor medal, exceptionally awarded by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, as part of the 52nd National Unity Day, to Mr. Joel Hans Embiid, NBA Basketball player and gold medalist at the recent Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the American basketball team. This ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m., will take place in the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.”

Joel Embiid has received his Order of Valor from the president of Cameroon 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/Z3xOz0pHIB — MVBIID (@EmbiidsEra) August 14, 2024

Per TMZ Sports, the special moment occurred on Wednesday in the Central African country. The Sixers center was surrounded by fans as he made his way to meet Cameroon President Paul Biya. In fact, no boos were reportedly heard, unlike at the Paris Olympics.

As Joel Embiid entered the building, he was approached by President Biya, who greeted him with the Medal of Commander of the Order of Valor. The medal is given to Cameroon natives who have made “exceptional contributions in the fields of arts, science, agriculture, commerce, or industry.”

Besides representing America, Embiid was interested in playing for Cameroon ahead of the Paris Olympics. Nevertheless, he wanted to “honor his son,” who was born in the U.S. “I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him,” he said.

Order of Valor medal is awarded to natives for outstanding service to the State of Cameroon

Furthermore, the Order was instituted in 1957. It is awarded for outstanding service to the State of Cameroon. The Order is awarded in seven classes: Collar, Grand Cordon, Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer, and Knight.

Joel Embiid, 30, thanked President Biya and everyone involved for the medal. On Saturday, Embiid and Team USA defeated France in the Paris Olympics men’s basketball final round, earning him his first Olympic gold medal.

Moreover, Embiid officially became a U.S. citizen in September 2022. He told the Associated Press then that his wife, Sports Illustrated model Anne De Paula, and their young son factored into his decision to go through the process.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told the outlet. “My son is American. I felt like I’m living here, and it’s a blessing to be an American.”

Additionally, Embiid is the third Cameroon-born athlete to play in the NBA. The 7-footer was the highest to be selected in the draft as the No. 3 overall pick in 2014.

However, he might not be playing for Team USA in the future.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Embiid hinted that he might represent Cameroon in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks,” he said.

“But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city, and the next one is L.A. It might not be with Team USA; it might be with Cameroon.”

Although the 2028 Olympics is far off, he still needs permission from FIBA and Team USA to play for Cameroon.