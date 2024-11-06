Joel Embiid Suspended 3 Games For Shoving Columnist

The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for three games without pay for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the league announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will lose $1,063,778 in pay during his three-game suspension

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Embiid will lose $1,063,778 in pay during the suspension, and the suspension will begin whenever Embiid is deemed ready to return to the court.

The Sixers will also receive a tax variance credit that is applied to the team salary for $$531,889.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement announcing the suspension.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/eOQoaZxdUT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 5, 2024

“While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

Following Saturday’s loss, the incident occurred when Embiid called out Hayes for a recent column that mentioned Embiid’s son and late brother — both named Arthur — while questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort to stay in shape.

Embiid shoved Hayes after shouting at the columnist and exchanging words with him.

NBA fined the 76ers $100,000 last week for public statements the organization made about the health status of Embiid

Last week, the NBA issued a $100,000 fine to the Sixers for public statements the organization made about the health status of Joel Embiid. The public comments did not properly reflect his health issues with his left knee.

The league cited comments made by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse that were “inconsistent with Joel Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules.”

Embiid, 30, has yet to make his season debut due to his lingering knee injury.

If he is cleared to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, he would miss that game, Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Sunday’s game back in Philadelphia versus the Charlotte Hornets.

This means his first game of the season would come next Tuesday in Philadelphia against the New York Knicks in the 76ers’ opening game of NBA Cup action.