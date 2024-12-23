John Wall makes broadcast debut but still hopes for NBA return

Ever since John Wall fell to an injury on his achilles tendon in 2019, things were never the same for the prominent basketball player. However, based on his potential alone, he’s been dreaming of one last chance in the sport’s biggest stage before finally retiring his basketball shoes for good.

Just last year, the 34-year-old was at the G League Winter Showcase, proving to everyone around that he still has what it takes to play in the NBA. This same year, he was also there, but this time he didn’t step foot on the court, but instead had a microphone in his head.

The five-time All-Star made his broadcasting debut this weekend while taking on the analyst responsibilities during a pair of G-League games in Orlando. Even though he still hasn’t retired as an athlete, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA draft says that an opportunity at broadcasting is appealing to him.

“I’m always going to critique myself,” John said. “I can get a lot better. I’m learning more and more, but for me, it’s talking about basketball — what I love to do. It’s what I do when I’m home, watching with my friends and kids.”

The funny thing is how it all started for him. Whenever he’s at home in Miami, and he’s watching NBA matches with his friends or his sons, they all tell up to stop talking so they can listen to the game. “They’re like, ‘Shut up and let us watch,'” Wall said.

Now he says, having a microphone sitting inside a booth in the arena pretty much means that talking is encouraged, which is what he’s been paid for. So he told the press that his new life in broadcasting could make a lot of sense for him.

Wall assures that having been an elite player, he was a lot to offer the audiences at home. Not only can he explain game strategies, and break down defenses in real time, but he can also throw in a few anecdotes here and there.

Could the five-time All-Star still play for an NBA team in 2025?

After his season-ending injury in Washington five years ago, John never played again for the Wizards and was limited to 74 games since with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Ever since, his tried out with several teams but hasn’t been able to land a contract.

“I was here last year working out for a couple teams,” the 34-year-old said this week when asked if he continues to aspire to one more shot at the NBA. “I was on the other court, working out before games. That was fun. This was fun.”

During those two stints with the Rockets and Clippers, Wall averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 assists. However, an abdominal strain forced him to the sildeined during the beginning of the end of his time in Los Angeles. The veteran hasn’t played in an official contest in almost a year now.

“You do all you can to take care of yourself, and injuries are still part of the game of basketball,” John assured. “Yeah, I think about that. The time I had, I enjoyed. I get frustrated at times. But God don’t make no mistakes.”