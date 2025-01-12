Jokic, Westbrook winning while making triple-double history

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook became the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game twice in a single season.

In defeating the Brooklyn Nets 124-105, Jokic put up a monstrous 35 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. Westbrook was right behind him with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“Wow,” Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s pretty crazy. We’re watching history, folks.”

The first occasion of the pair doing it came on Dec. 30 against the Utah Jazz. Jokic had 36 points, 22 rebounds, and 11 assists in that game while Westbrook added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

That game was considered a “perfect” triple-double for Westbrook as he made all seven of his field goal attempts, both his free-throw attempts, and didn’t commit a single turnover.

Westbrook Amazed By Trip Dub Win Percentage

Speaking to the media after the game, Westbrook was informed that his teams win 74 percent of the games in which he has a triple-double.

He cheekily replied with “Really?” and winked, perhaps a dig at the critics who suggest he pads his stats in seeking out cheap rebounds and assists.

Russell Westbrook finding out Jokic has a better Triple-Double win percentage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fEyfr7BpeT — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 11, 2025

The funniest moment of the press conference arrived just moments later, when he was informed that Jokic’s win percentage when collecting a triple-double is 79 percent.

Jokingly, Westbrook reacted by snapping his fingers and saying “Aaahh… Damn Joke! Dammit.”

Nuggets Winning With Russ Starting

Most crucially for the Nuggets, the team seems to have found a new lease on life since Westbrook has entered the starting lineup permanently.

In those nine games, the 36-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.6 steals. He has two triple-doubles in those nine games.

Denver has won the minutes he’s been on the court by a whopping 87 points.

Among lineups that have played at least 100 minutes, this latest starting lineup with Westbrook in the mix is ninth in net rating out of 46 units.

Triple-Double Watch

Westbrook extended his record for most triple-doubles all-time with No. 202, now 21 ahead of second-place Oscar Robertson.

Jokic is third all-time with 145.

Among active players, LeBron James is next with 120 followed by Luka Doncic at 80.