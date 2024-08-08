Jonathan Kuminga Asking For Five-Year Deal Worth Max $224M

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is eligible to sign a five-year deal worth a maximum of $224 million, and both Kuminga and his agents are reportedly asking for that exact contract extension, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

In an episode of the “No Cap Room” podcast, Fischer said, “Jonathan Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie deal where the word around the league from various sources is that Kuminga and his representation are looking for a full max extension.”

Fischer added, “Which, as we just talked about with BI [Brandon Ingram] and Jamal Murray, and whoever, if you’re not [an] absolute All-Star Scottie Barnes type of guy for Toronto, Lauri Markkanen for Utah, Trae Young for Atlanta back in the day… It’s really hard to get that number. That’s what the agent has to do in that scenario.”

However, Jonathan Kuminga has not shown in recent seasons that he is a max-level player. His role has been inconsistent under Warriors coach Steve Kerr. It would be quite a gamble. At least the 6-foot-8, 210-pound wing averaged career-high numbers last season.

In 74 games (46 starts) of the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged career highs of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 52.9% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range, and a career-best 74.6% at the free throw line.

His player efficiency rating (17) and usage percentage (24.1%) were career bests as well. In Golden State’s 134-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, 2024, he recorded a career-high 31 points on 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 (50%) from deep, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Jonathan Kuminga, who turns 22 on Oct. 6, is currently signed to a two-year, $24.86 million rookie-scale contract. His 2024-25 club option worth $7.64 million was exercised on Oct. 31, 2023.

Even if the Warriors offered Kuminga such a contract, how could they afford him? In July, the team signed Kyle Anderson to a three-year, $27 million deal and gave Buddy Hield two years and $21 million guaranteed.

The Dallas Mavericks’ sign-and-trade agreement to acquire Klay Thompson helped Golden State’s salary cap. Though, the Warriors will likely make Stephen Curry’s future with the franchise their top priority.

Curry remains eligible for a max, $62.6 million one-year extension this summer that would take him through the 2026-27 season. The Dubs have until Oct. 21 to extend the 16-year veteran for the extra year.

History has shown that a number of NBA players are just not worth a max contract.