Karl-Anthony Towns shares heartfelt video before Minnesota return

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded away All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. It was a shocking move after Towns spent his first nine years in Minnesota. New York wanted to make an upgrade at the center and Towns has been that and then some. With Towns set to return to Minnesota, he shared a heartfelt video via X to show his appreciation for the community.

The 29-year-old has played in 24 of the Knicks’ 26 games this season and is dominating. As an Eastern Conference team, the Knicks only play the West twice. One home and one away game. On Thursday night, the Knicks are on the road for their only game in Minnesota this season. It will be Karl-Anthony Towns’ first game back since the team traded him to New York. This game means a little more for the big man and he would love to leave Minnesota with a win.

This past offseason, the Knicks made a trade with the Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns. In return, Minnesota received Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and the Pistons’ 2025 first-round pick. The Timberwolves moved on from Towns after nine seasons and the big man did not request a trade. He loved being in Minnesota but is thriving in New York. Towns is having a career-best season in many aspects of his game.

Through 24 games, Towns is averaging (24.8) points, (13.9) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.0) blocks. His (13.9) rebounds leads the NBA this season. In his final few seasons in Minnesota, Towns was playing with Rudy Gobert and that limited his rebounding potential. Now, he is thriving as the true big man in New York. Towns’ (.439) three-point percentage is a career-high for the four-time all-star. He’s averaging (5.1) three-pointers attempted per game. It’s been an incredible start to the 2024-25 season for Towns where he will undoubtedly be an all-star. He’ll also be in the running to make first or second-team All-NBA. Something he’s never done before in his career. New York’s next game is on the road Thursday night vs. the Timberwolves. This is Towns’ first game back since the trade and you know he wants to have a monsterous performance.