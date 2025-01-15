Kawhi Leonard comfortable with prolonging minutes restriction

Kawhi Leonard is not looking to have his minutes restriction changed any time soon.

Speaking with media Tuesday after a Los Angeles Clippers practice, Leonard shared he is wary of how ramping up too quickly has cost him in the past and so does not want to make the same mistake again.

“I’m taking my time,” Leonard said. “I done that in the past and it led me on the bench, so, I’m good where I’m at.”

The Clippers superstar has played in three games since returning, yet to cross the 21-minute threshold.

He has looked a shadow of himself thus far, shooting 32.3 percent from the field with zero free-throw attempts in the last two games.

From Load Management to Minute Management

Leonard, presumably, won’t be involved in one end of back-to-backs this season, and so now this is an extra measure to minimize risk for a superstar with a chronic issue.

There will be plenty of doubters asking questions of how a prolonged minutes restriction is good for the Clippers in a Western conference that is as competitive as it is.

The primary counter from the Clippers will be that they have found a way to be successful without him so far this season. Having Leonard available for 20 minutes is a significant upgrade to the rotation compared to no minutes for Leonard.

“I feel good and as long as I’m feeling good on the court, I’m able to move quickly, get to my spots,” Leonard said. “That’s all I’m looking for.”

L.A. is 21-17 on the season and currently sitting in sixth in the West. Dallas sits just a half game ahead in fifth.

Secondly, if this added measure is something that gets Leonard to a point where he’s able to not miss games in the playoffs, then it will all be worth the while.

The Clippers have already experienced the worst case scenario of him missing entire series or parts of series and Leonard’s injury history has now made just basic levels of availability something worth fighting for.

Leonard Has Teammates’ Backing

What may matter most to Leonard is knowing he has his teammates’ full support.

“He’s just working his way into conditioning-wise, playing-wise, flow of the game, like all of the above,” James Harden said. “He hadn’t had a training camp, preseason, none of that, so, for us it’s just trying to make his job a lot easier.”

Harden has had a really good season leading the team in Leonard’s absence, showing off his vintage playmaking even if his own scoring efficiency isn’t quite where he’d like it to be.

His lack of efficiency is being more than made up for by Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, the latter also commenting on the importance of patience with Leonard.

“Kawhi is one of the best players in the league,” center Ivica Zubac said. “When he gets his legs under him and rhythm, he’s going to be really good.”