Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard is reportedly stepping away from the team to be with members of his family who were affected by the ongoing wildfires in the L.A. area. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, some of Leonard’s family members were forced to evacuate because of the wildfires.

According to CNN, tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders across Los Angeles County because of multiple wildfires that were exacerbated by high winds. Officials said at least two people have died, while thousands of structures and acres have been destroyed.

Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is stepping away from the team to be with family who were forced to evacuate due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires. #haynesbriefs pic.twitter.com/rthR3Vv4kl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 8, 2025



Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Kawhi Leonard bought his $17.1 million mansion in Pacific Palisades in 2021. The 11,815-square-foot home on Paseo Miramar has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, according to Realtor.com. The mansion was built for film producer Ryan Kavanaugh and completed in 2018.

Leonard, 33, was set to play in his third game of the season against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers star made his season debut versus the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 4 after missing the start of the season due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

Furthermore, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters on Tuesday that members of his family were among those who evacuated their homes.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said. “That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.

“I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also recently told reporters that his 90-year-old mother, Ann, was among the thousands of residents evacuated, adding that “I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires.”

Kerr also said that Everett Dayton, in Golden State’s player development department, grew up there, and had lost his family home in the region.

“Everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there,” Kerr said, “so, just want to send thoughts to everyone who’s going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”

The Clippers are scheduled to face the Nuggets on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.