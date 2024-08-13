After winning the gold medal for Olympic Basketball in Paris, Kevin Durant has kept himself busy and building a new future. Just days after beating France in the final, it was announced by the press that the Phoenix forward became a minority stakeholder in French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the first to the scene was insider Peter Ritzier from The Athletic, who wrote that, “According to sources with knowledge of the agreement—granted anonymity to protect relationships—Durant’s investment firm Boardroom has bought a ‘single digit millions’ shareholding in the Arctos fund which has invested in PSG.”

That same day, Boardroom, which is his own media and entertainment brand, also confirmed the investment. “It was an honour to welcome Kevin Durant to the Campus today and to witness his passion for Paris Saint-Germain and his recognition of the excellent sports facilities at our new PSG Campus training centre,” said team owner Al-Khelaifi on Monday.

Kevin Durant is buying a minority ownership stake in Paris Saint-Germain, France’s biggest and most successful soccer club, per @Romain_Molina. KD’s leaving Paris with more than an Olympic gold medal ⚽️💰 pic.twitter.com/WhYUzRecRe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2024

“Kevin is an inspirational athlete, investor and all-round role model, both on and off the pitch,” the executive shared. “We are extremely proud of his connection to the Paris Saint-Germain family as we share the same values and vision. We look forward to strengthening our ties and working together with Kevin and Boardroom to bring the best in sport and entertainment to fans around the world.”

The superstar admitted in a recent interview that he is starting to realize that his career is coming to an end, and many of these decisions are based on the fact that he is contemplating retirement from professional basketball.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the 35-year-old has already won everything there is to win, including league MVP, an NBA title and of course, a historic four-gold medals for his country. “As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more,” he assured.

“I’m not nonstop thinking about it… But it tends in my mind for sure. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do. I got a lot of interests, I definitely want to stay around the game, continue to live out the philanthropy in my hometown, and work with my mom… I truly just want to hang out and see what happens,” KD added.

The Suns star has admitted that he can’t get retirement off his mind, and he’s starting to prepare mentally for the day in which he will leave the NBA behind

Once you’ve conquered everything there is available in basketball glory, you realize there is not much more to strive for. This is what Durant is starting to realize after becoming the most successful male Olympic player in Team USA’s history, making him one of the most accomplished athletes of all time.

“We’ve built up a lot over the last 16-17 years that can sustain for a while. I have to get in the room and see what I actually want to do when I’m done playing ball. That’s going to be a huge transition… It’s been close to 30 years of me doing this, where every day was centered around the game of basketball,” the veteran expressed.

This is why he’s been investing more outside of basketball, and building a future for himself. “It hasn’t been no other lifestyle but this, so I want to just have some time and space to really step out of that matrix and figure out who I am as an individual, then step into something…” he said.

The 35-year-old is currently on vacations before he returns to Phoenix to try and add another championship in the NBA. The All-Star is part of the Suns’ big three, which includes his Olympic teammate Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.