Kevin Durant claims ‘I ain’t a regular 36-year-old’ and has no plans on burning out

On Wednesday evening, the Suns were on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix picked up a 108-84 win as they finished up a five-game road trip. Devin Booker led all scorers with 32 points. Kevin Durant also had 24 points against his former team.

Last Saturday, Durant scored a team-high 36 points in a 125-121 win vs. the Pistons. Speaking to the media after the game, Durant let reporters know he is still at the top of his game. Durant said “I ain’t a regular 36-year-old” and that he has no plans to burn out. In year 17, Durant is still averaging (27.2) points per game.

Can Kevin Durant elevate the Suns and get them into playoff contention?

“I ain’t a regular 36-year-old. I condition my mind, my body, to be a pro. So what else am I gonna do? Burn out? How many people playing at this level at my age? So you can’t compare me to anybody who’ve burnt out. It could happen, but does it look like it right now?” – KD 🔥… pic.twitter.com/72dZD49Ktq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 22, 2025



For his entire 17-year career, Kevin Durant averages (27.3) points per game. That is sixth all-time for the highest-scoring average. Durant has been doing this for a long time and shows no signs of slowing down. His (27.2) points per game is the most of any Suns player in 2024-25. The team needs every point they can get from Durant each night. At the moment, Phoenix is 22-21. That is 10th in the Western Conference.

This season, Durant has missed 10 games for the Suns. When he plays, the team is 20-12. They are 1-9 without the former league MVP. Even at this stage in his career, Durant is a player that Phoenix needs to win. He is an unquestioned leader in their locker room and is still one of the most natural bucket-getters the league has ever seen. With Phoenix sitting around .500 in January, the team could look to make a trade.

Phoenix just traded their 2031 first-round pick to the Jazz. In exchange, the Suns received three firsts from Utah. The team wants trade capital to make a move. There are rumors that Jimmy Butler wants to join the Suns. Regardless of what happens, Kevin Durant will do what he can to help the team win. The Suns are off until Saturday night when they face the Wizards at home.