Kevin Durant criticizes new All-Star Game format: ‘I absolutely hate it’

The NBA had been speculating about changing the All-Star Game format all-year long and finally announced some modifications this week. As per usual, the league’s pronouncement came with criticism from fans, experts and players alike, as altering tradition most of the time comes with resistance.

One of the most outspoken basketball stars has always been Kevin Durant, who didn’t keep up waiting for his opinion. And if somebody has a credible opinion on All-Star Games, it is the Suns forward, who has been selected to participate in the competition 14 times in the past.

The league announced a tour-team tournament format for this 2025 edition, which is set for February 14-16 in San Francisco. “I hate it. Absolutely hate it. Terrible,” the Phoenix star said. “All-Star game formats changing is terrible, in my opinion. We should just go back to East-West.”

“We’ve been trying to bring that flare back somehow with the All-Star weekend. I think we just keep it traditional, but we’ll see how this one works. You never know. I might be wrong. I’m just another guy with another opinion, but we’ll see how it works.”

His coach Mike Budenholzer also voiced his concerns, that didn’t fall too far away from KD’s point of view. “The NBA is incredible with how they are constantly trying to put the best product out there,” said the Suns tactician.

“(Commissioner Adam Silver) and the whole group with the NBA, in all honesty, just are continually pushing for us to be our best,” the head coach continued, despite assuring that, “I love being a part of the NBA, how they push the envelope and try and make everything we do better.”

The NBA has dealt with the difficult task of keeping up the competitiveness during these competitions, and have mostly failed in their intent. This time around, they will try to shake up the traditional two-team format and decided to create four teams with eight players each that will compete against one another in three different tournament games, with the first squad to reach 40 points as the winner.

The Phoenix veteran also addressed his team’s struggles with injuries this season and awaits teammate Bradley Beal’s return this week

Despite winning their last two games, Kevin Durant hopes the Suns can recover their injured players as soon as possible. During these past weeks, the work load has fallen over his and other teammates’ shoulders, while they await the long-list of players who are still in recovery. “We have had multiple guys out. Not just me, multiple guys that play heavy rotation minutes.

“Ryan (Dunn), Brad (Beal), (Jusuf) Nurkic. We had a few guys out. We need everybody on the floor if we want to be a good team, so when we’re all healthy, we look pretty solid. We want to just keep everybody on the floor, man. It’s easier said than done, though,” KD shared this Tuesday.

One of the most important players in recovery is co-star Bradley Beal, who has missed Phoenix’s last two outings due to a knee injury. However, his coach revealed that the veteran guard took part in an individual workout practice this Tuesday, and might even play this Thursday against the Pacers.

“His practice was in the training room,” Budenholzer shared. “He did a bunch of rehab-type stuff. He did really well in the training room was what I got. It’s a big 24-36 hours, you know, and we’re hopeful that he continues to make progress and evaluate him each day.”