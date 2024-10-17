Kevin Durant Likely to Wait Until 2025 to Sign Extension With Suns

Two-time NBA champ Kevin Durant has been eligible to sign a one-year, $59.5 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns since early July. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, there is a “strong likelihood” that Durant is waiting until the 2025 offseason to sign his new deal.

Next year, Durant will become eligible to sign a two-year, $123.8 million extension in Phoenix, sources told ESPN. By waiting, the 14-time All-Star forward would earn an extra $64.3 million.

Durant, 36, is currently signed to a four-year, $194.22 million contract. His deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives. The two-time MVP is slated to earn $51.17 million in 2024-25 and $54.7 million in 2025-26.

According to Spotrac, Durant has earned $396.7 million across his 17-year NBA career with four teams. His career earnings total $105.64 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder, $81.54 million with the Golden State Warriors, $144.23 million with the Brooklyn Nets, and $60.97 million with Phoenix.

Breaking down the players eligible to sign a rookie extension. ❎Why an extension will get done ❌Why there will be no extension 💰What I would offer and more….. 🏀 Veteran extensions 🏀 Roster decisions to watch https://t.co/2CXv7mDTvl pic.twitter.com/zqjmNy7wED — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 17, 2024

Kevin Durant, Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks), and De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) all have two years left on their contracts and are also eligible to sign an extension until Oct. 21.

The Suns acquired Durant from Brooklyn at the February 2023 trade deadline.

In 75 games (all starts) with Phoenix last season, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37.2 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 52.3% from the floor, 41.3% from 3-point range, and 85.6% at the free throw line.

The 11-time All-NBA member finished seventh in points (2,032), 13th in blocks (91), sixth in field goals (751), and sixth in minutes played (2,791). He also scored a season-high 45 points against the Boston Celtics on March 9.

Durant is only the ninth NBA player to post career totals of at least 22,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 900 blocks

Furthermore, Kevin Durant is just the ninth player in NBA history to have recorded at least 22,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 900 blocks.

From November 2015 to June 2016, he scored at least 20 points in 72 consecutive regular-season games. Durant tied Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest 20-point streak in NBA history.

On another subject, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently praised Durant for being his favorite player.

“Before I met him, I felt like he was super cool. And then when I met him, I realized we are the same,” Edwards said of Durant. “All we want to do is hoop. We let our people control our stuff, but we just want to get on the court and hoop. That’s what I realized when I first got around him.

“Every time he walks in the gym, he grabs a ball and goes straight to the court before he puts his clothes on. … He just starts shooting. And then off the court we’d just be chilling.”

The Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers to open their season on Wednesday, Oct. 23.