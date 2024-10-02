Kevin Durant Not Worried About Extension as of Now

Kevin Durant is always a highly touted free agent when the time comes. The same will be said after his current deal expires. The Phoenix Suns know this and will look to extend their star wing as soon as possible. However, Durant’s focus is simply on preparing for the upcoming season.

“I got two years left on my contract,” Durant said, a day after he turned 36 years old. “I’m focused on being the best I can every day in the moment. We’ll figure out that stuff when it’s time.”

Suns owner, Mat Ishbia also weighed in on the situation.

“Everyone talks about Kevin, Kevin loves it here,” Ishbia said Monday. “We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent, Rich Kleiman, all the time. We don’t really go through contract extensions publicly, but I’ll tell you this. Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here. Nothing is changing with that.”

Team GM, James Jones, also had some words about Kevin Durant and how much they enjoy having the superstar forward.

“We love having KD here,” Jones said. “We want him here. We’ll figure that out. Like Mat said, we don’t really talk about that publicly, but the thing we do talk about publicly is who really wants to be here and who is a great fit for us. So, we love KD, he loves being here. That goes without saying.”

Phoenix is looking to bounce back this season after a disappointing first round exit. They re-tooled their roster and are hoping for another great individual season from Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant’s Hall of Fame Career

Despite being one of the older players in the current NBA, Kevin Durant is not slowing down. He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer one day and the numbers and accolades give merit to this claim. Durant already boasts 14 All-Star Team selections, four scoring titles, 11 All-NBA Team selections, and two championships to go along with two Finals MVPs. That does not even include the four gold medals he has accumulated throughout his long career. One could argue that we have yet to see what he could potentially do with a loaded Phoenix Suns squad. Time will tell if Durant can lead the Suns to the promised land. As of now, he is solely focused on playing basketball at a high level for them rather than a contract extension.