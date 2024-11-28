Kevin Durant says he’s a ‘Net for life’ before matchup vs. Brooklyn

After losing five straight games last week, the Suns made a statement with Tuesday’s 127-120 win against the Lakers, which marked the return of Kevin Durant, who had been injured and missed out on seven-straight contests. One day later, they fell to defeat against the Nets, but this matchup was of significant value to their veteran forward.

Right before tip-off, the 36-year-old expressed his excitement for heading to Brooklyn to play against his former teammates, as he spent several campaigns in New York. “I’m excited to see everybody. I miss those guys,” KD said. “I’ve always said I’m a ‘Net for life.’ It’s in my heart and my blood forever.”

For the All-Star, playing in Brooklyn is much more than basketball. “It’s always good to see family and people I grinded with,” he said with a smile. “We’ve had some good wins, and people didn’t expect us to beat teams like the Warriors. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and competing against them.”

Nets roll past Suns, Kevin Durant behind two-way player’s 30 points in Cam Thomas’ absence https://t.co/kVKgSXtoi1 pic.twitter.com/e9mliNnHQ0 — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2024

Once the match was over, the veteran was asked again about his recovery and if he felt he had left his injury behind. “I didn’t feel anything tonight,” he assured. “I don’t think I could’ve come back any earlier. This was just the right time.”

“I’m just grateful that the five-day break allowed me to rest up and avoid missing too many games. If we didn’t have that break, I might’ve missed 11 games instead of just seven,” added Durant, who dropped 30 points against his former club, plus 8 rebounds and two assists.

However, Kevin also recognized that recoveries are not only physical, but there is also a mental aspect to it. “Sometimes, that break helps get your mind off the game and gives you the perspective you need going into the next challenges,” he said, as he’s eager to bring back Phoenix to their winning ways.

As of now, the Arizona club are sitting in ninth place of the Western Conference standings with a 10-8 record, as they get ready to face three-consecutive clubs in their division, including the Warriors, Spurs and Pelicans.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia hopes their veteran forward will sign and extension and retire in Phoenix: ‘We want Kevin here’

Club owner Mat Ishbia knows about the importance of keeping the 14-time All-Star in his roster for years to come. In fact, the franchise executive wishes him to retire in Arizona.

“We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix,” Ishbia recently told ESPN, as the inevitable question about his retirement keeps coming up as the superstar is already 36-years of age. The Suns organization are already working on a plan to ensure he remains the face of their club.

“We expect Kevin to sign an extension, to be with us for the long term,”Ishbia revealed, outlining the team’s strategy for retaining Durant. “You can’t sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can’t do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we’ll talk about it, take care of it.”

Ishbia shared the news with optimism, believing that Kevin would love to say put. “(Durant) loves being in Phoenix, and we love having him,” he shared this week. “Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There’s never been one grumbling of anything different.”