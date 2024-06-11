We are only weeks away from a legion of NBA players entering free agency, as many are still in the dark about their future while the clock is ticking. In Golden State, for example, Klay Thompson is set to become unrestricted, as the club is yet to strike a new contract with the historic shooting guard.

The veteran isn’t the only Warriors player who earned multiple titles with the franchise that might have his days counted in the Bay Area, as Kevon Looney has no clue what will happen this summer. The big man just finished his 9th campaign in the league with averages of 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 74 games played.

This week he joined Draymond Green on his podcast and discussed his future in California. “The ball isn’t in my court,” Looney shared. “I don’t have full control over my destiny, so I kind of have to play the waiting game, control what I can control. I’ve been here my whole career. I don’t know nothing else.

Kevon Looney will likely be released by the Warriors to save money on their tax bill, per @timkawakami (https://t.co/NkncufZeZ0). Only $3 million of Looney’s $8 million salary is guaranteed until it fully locks in on June 24. If Looney is released, expect plenty of interest. pic.twitter.com/WDUWojDAAp — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 10, 2024

“You always want to finish what you started and be somewhere for your whole career, but I’ve been in this business long enough to know that’s not realistic. I’m preparing myself for whatever. My family’s out here, the Bay’s been great to me. They treat me like family, I grew up here.”

The center told his longtime teammate that he isn’t worrying too much about what he can’t control, and is expecting to hear from the Warriors organization soon. “I haven’t really thought about it too far. I’m trying to see what they’re going to do first before I push the envelope and see what I want to do.”

“Right now I’m just focusing on my game,” Kevon shared with Green. “End of the season didn’t end the best for me, but I take pride in adapting and figuring stuff out.”

The reality in Golden State is that owner Joe Lacob wishes to shed as much money off as possible, especially considering their incredibly expensive roster failed to make the playoffs. “I’ve been a Warrior for life. Even whatever happens, I’m always going to be a Warrior for life. Really just waiting to see what our organization is going to do,” Looney insisted.

Looney hopes to further develop his offensive skills for the future, as he wishes to become a more versatile option for his team

During the player’s exit interview press conference, he accepted he has a lot to improve, especially if he wants to be considered a more versatile option for his manager. Looney explained why he wishes to be more offensive-minded, including working on his shots from the deep.

“I got a new goal, that’s my new plan,” Kevon expressed. “I got to be able to adapt, so I’m looking forward to that – adding to my game, adapting to this new NBA and figuring it out. I’ve been working hard and I feel like I’m going to be a different player next year. That’s always the goal.”

“I feel like I conquered my old role, so now I got to figure out my new role and take that next step. That’s what I’ve been focusing on. I’m trying to focus on my game, and usually when you focus on your game and you put in the work things always work out for me,” he added.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract as a free agent back in 2022, in which he remained as part of the Warriors after conquering his third NBA title with the club, plus playing all 82 games of regular season. The upcoming third campaign is his final year.