The latest Utah Jazz injury reports suggests they could be without one of their key starters on Saturday night, as they head to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Utah Jazz Injury Report vs Nets

The Jazz managed to get back to winning ways this week for only their sixth victory of the season, edging out the Pistons on the road to inspire a shred of hope going forward.

Utah face another trip away from home, this time in Brooklyn, as they go toe-to-toe with a Nets team who are winless across their last four.

NBA sportsbooks have the hosts listed as favorites on the moneyline, and it could well be a tough night for the visitors who enter the contest with a worrying injury doubt.

Keyonte George has been listed as questionable in Utah’s latest injury report, having suffered a sprained ankle in his last outing against Detroit.

He was instrumental in that much-need win, posting 28 points and three assists. His playmaking ability will be sorely missed if he fails in the race to be declared fit, with his team-leading 5.7 assists per-game a key factor in their slow return to form.

Elsewhere, Nets top scorer Cam Thomas misses another contest through a hamstring problem. He joins Bojan Bogdanovic, Trendon Watford, Ziaire Williams, Dariq Whitehead, and Deanthony Melton on a growing list of absentees for Brooklyn.