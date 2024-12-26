After four years in Detroit, Killian Hayes is now playing for the Long Island Nets in the G League this 2024-25 campaign. The athlete was sent to Brooklyn’s affiliate club and is currently participating in a showcase for young players which is about to conclude in Orlando.

The media was all over the 23-year-old this week, as he’s one of the main prospects of the G League, hoping to make his way back to the NBA soon. However, in a recent interview with HoopsHype after the practice, he admitted that many European clubs have been following his footsteps.

“There have been offers, the EuroLeague, EuroCup… but like I said I’m here today and I have a game on Sunday, that’s what I’m focused on,” he admitted, despite his clear intention of wanting to return to the league that saw him make his debut back in 2020.

Killian Hayes reveals interest from EuroLeague and EuroCup teams #KillianHayes https://t.co/1ibhCiM1Pv — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) December 25, 2024

Apparently, the young star isn’t too picky about who he wants to play with. “Any team to be honest. I just wanna be out there. I wanna be able to show that I can prove myself and play hard for any team,” said the Florida native.

When asked about what he thought he could provide to an NBA team, he mentioned his best qualities. “Definitely aggressiveness on both sides of the floor. Offenseively, my playmaking ability and getting into the lane, and defensively just picking up full court, and being aggresive on their best player,” he said.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is not shy about what parts of his game he needs to improve. “Shooting,” Hayes said bluntly. “I would say it is up and down, up and down, but I feel like I am becoming very comfortable with my shot, especially catch and shoot.”

“I think most of my misses were short and that comes with footwork, I was working on it a lot with Adam Harrington, and just getting that ball up,” said the former 7th draft pick in the shortened COVID season, who was released back in February and is yet to find his way back to the NBA.

According to the young guard, he’s had a strong support group during his time in the G League. “I mean same people that have always been there for me. My pops, my cousin, my close friends. Like the people that have been there from the beginning,” Killian shared.