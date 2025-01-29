Kings have received ‘dozens’ of calls since De’Aaron Fox was made available for trade

As first reported by Shams Charania, the Kings are making PG De’Aaron Fox available for trade. This is not the first time that Fox has been involved in trade discussions. The 27-year-old has played eight seasons in Sacramento.

In the hours after the Kings made Fox available for trade talks, the team reportedly received “dozens” of calls. The Kings will listen to offers around the league but Fox has one destination in mind. Will Sacramento trade their all-star PG before the deadline on February 6?

“Dozens” of teams have contacted the Kings about trading for De’Aaron Fox

Kings Receive Dozens Of Calls On De’Aaron Fox, Spurs On Top Of His List https://t.co/E97S6i1wYz — RealGM (@RealGM) January 29, 2025



De’Aaron Fox was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Kings out of Kentucky. He’s played in 512 games for Sacramento and has made 498 starts in eight seasons. Fox has one season remaining on his deal in 2025-26 which is worth $37 million. The all-star has been up for an extension but is reluctant to sign with the Kings. That is why the team is making Fox available for trade. Sacramento would ideally like to get something in return for Fox instead of letting him walk and sign elsewhere.

While “dozens” of teams have called to inquire about Fox, the 27-year-old has a preferred trade destination. Yesterday, Shams Charania reported that De’Aaron Fox has an interest in being traded to the Spurs. San Antonio has seven tradeable first-round picks that they could use to acquire Fox from Sacramento. Whether that be at the 2024-25 trade deadline or the offseason. His agent Rich Paul at Klutch Sports will help Fox land with San Antonio.

Fox’s preferred trade destination is the Spurs but the Kings do not have to trade him there. The NBA is a business and the Kings will try and do what is right for both parties. De’Aaron Fox has a ton of trade value in 2024-25 and teams could be willing to spend big to acquire the all-star PG. However, there’s no guarantee that Fox will re-sign with just any team. He was unwilling to do that with the team that drafted him. Why would that change for a team that he has little to no connection to? The 2024-25 trade deadline is 2/6 and we’ll wait to see if the Kings trade De’Aaron Fox.