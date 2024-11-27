Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $35,000 for ‘aggressively pursuing’ an NBA official on Sunday.

During Sacramento’s tight-knit defeat to the Brooklyn Nets, Brown was found to have aggressively pursued referee Scott Twardoski after officials missed what the head coach believed to be a foul on guard Colby Jones.

Surprisingly, Brown was not ejected following the incident – but instead assessed a technical foul. On Tuesday it was announced that the league were slapping Brown with a $35k fine for his actions.

“I thought Colby got hit going to the rim,” Brown said. “I just wanted to show our guys that, ‘Hey, we all need to fight.’ I’m [going to] try to fight, you guys try to fight and see if we can find a way to get ourselves into the game and, you know, if we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down swinging.”

WATCH: Kings head coach Mike Brown aggressively confronts official after missed call

A statement from the NBA read:

“Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“Brown’s actions took place during the Kings’ 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 24 at Golden 1 Center.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has been hit with a financial penalty for his actions towards a referee. Last season, he was fined $50,000 for a similar incident when he believed a no-call against De’Aaron Fox was unjust.

The Kings went on to lose that game against the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime and Brown brought a laptop to his postgame press conference to demonstrate his frustration over the missed calls, questioning the standard and consistency of the officiating.