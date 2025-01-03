Sacramento Kings rookie guard Devin Carter, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, will be available to make his season debut tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies and his father, assistant coach Anthony Carter, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday.

Carter, 22, underwent left shoulder surgery in July and has been rehabilitating since then. He played two games with the Kings’ NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, in preparation for his return to action.

“Deep down in my gut, I felt that’s the team that I felt was going to pick me,” Carter said on a conference call with reporters at Golden 1 Center after the Kings picked him in the draft.

“I felt like I had a very [good] workout with them, the meetings and everything with the decision-makers. Everything was just perfect in my eyes. I think we all clicked.”

The 6-foot-2 Carter became a lottery pick after a breakout season at Providence last year. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this past season for the Friars, earning Big East Player of the Year honors.

In 96 career NCAA regular-season games (73 starts) across three seasons (2021-24), he averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 29 minutes per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field, 33.8% from 3-point range, and 72.3% at the foul line.

Carter led the Big East in points per game (19.7), defensive win shares (2.7), and defensive rebound percentage (23.7%) in his final season with the Friars. His true shooting percentage (59.7%) was also a career best.

Additionally, the Florida native scored a college career-high 31 points in a loss at St. John’s on Jan. 10, 2024, and matched his career mark against DePaul on Feb. 17, 2024. He hit a career-best seven 3-pointers versus DePaul.

Kings general manager Monte McNair praised Carter after the draft for his versatility.

“The exact type of guy that we always look for,” McNair said. “Intangibles on and off the court, the ability to play on and off the ball, play both ends, and frankly just a winner.”

Carter’s father, Anthony, played 13 NBA seasons for six teams. Anthony Carter previously served as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings (2015-16 season) and is now with the Grizzlies (2023-present).

The Kings have won two straight games under interim coach Doug Christie, after the team fired head coach Mike Brown midway through his third season at the position.