Kings Sign Doug McDermott to One-Year Contract

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent sharpshooter Doug McDermott, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday. Sacramento will be his seventh team.

McDermott, 32, is entering his 11th NBA season. The Kings were afforded the roster flexibility to add McDermott after Sacramento traded forward Jalen McDaniels to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Through 655 career NBA regular-season games (94 starts), McDermott has averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 20.2 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1% from the floor, 41% from 3-point range, and 80.6% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-6 McDermott was selected 11th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA draft out of Creighton. However, he was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he spent his first 2½ seasons of his career.

McDermott has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17 season), New York Knicks (2017-18 campaign), Dallas Mavericks (2017-18 season), Indiana Pacers (2018-2021, 2023-24 season), and Spurs (2021-2024).

Sacramento Kings sign veteran forward Doug McDermott a day after trading Jalen McDaniels to the San Antonio Spurs

In the 2020-21 campaign with Indiana, McDermott averaged career highs of 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 24.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 53.2% from the field.

He split last season between the Spurs and Pacers, averaging 5.5 points over 64 games. With San Antonio, the Creighton product recorded a season-high 18 points at Portland on Dec. 29, 2023.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised McDermott for his clutch shooting earlier this year.

“We all know what he is,” Popovich said of McDermott last season. “He’s a guy that can shoot the 3. He moves really well without the basketball. Plus, he knows how to play [and] he’s a great teammate. … Everybody took him very quickly; he’s been important.”

San Antonio traded the North Dakota native to Indiana in February. He connected on 43.9% of his 3-point attempts with the Spurs last season. It was a couple of percentage points higher than his career average of 41%. Though, his percentage dropped to just 32% with the Pacers.

McDermott is the son of Creighton coach Greg McDermott and was coached by his father during his college career.