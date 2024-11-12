Kings star Malik Monk will be out at least two weeks with ankle sprain

The start of this NBA season has been plagued by a number of franchise stars, everyone from Magic’s Paolo Banchero, veteran Kevin Durant and even Memphis’ Ja Morant. Another important athlete has been added to the list this week, as the Kings confirmed that Malik Monk will be out for at least two weeks.

The Sacramento guard is suffering from a moderate right ankle sprain, as his team announced on Monday. The injury came early in the second quarter of the Kings’ clash against the Suns on Sunday evening. The player stepped on rival Mason Plumlee’s foot while attempting to defend a corner shot from Grayson Allen.

Monk sat on the ground for a while, as he was feeling out his ankle. However, he eventually walked off the court in pain and never returned to aid his team, who ended up winning the game 127 to 118 in Arizona.

“Malik is obviously big for us,” teammate De’Aaron Fox told reporters after the match in Phoenix. “He’s a sixth starter. He can start for a lot of teams … if he is out for some time, obviously like last year, it hurt us big time.”

During Sacramento’s first 10 matches, Malik has been averaging 13.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. Even though the 26-year-old is not an established starter, he has become one of the most important assets coming off the bench.

“He’s had a great season for us so far,” coach Mike Brown said postgame. “He’s another ball handler, playmaker, defensively he’s been doing a fantastic job, and to lose somebody as dynamic as him, it’s tough, but … next man up. We have to have a next-man-up mentality.”

Monk isn’t the only one still recovering from injuring in the Kings camp, as center Orlando Robinson, who signed a one-year contract during the summer, is yet to be cleared for contact in his recovery from his MCL sprain.

“Kings center Orlando Robinson has been cleared for contact and will be re-evaluated in the coming days. Devin Carter (shoulder) completed his 4 month follow up appointment. He’s been cleared for unrestricted shooting. Additional updates to come in January,” wrote sports reporter Sean Cunningham.

Sacramento are coming off a difficult defeat against San Antonio, with Wembanyama dominating the airwaves once again in a historic display

The Kings, who are now 6-5, lost 116-96 this Monday night to the Spurs while playing without Monk. The team will need to shift around their rotation strategy as their guard is expected to be out for at least six games over the next two weeks before his reevaluation date.

Rival Victor Wembanyama dominated once again as he posted 34 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks last night. “I wish you guys could see the work that goes in day and day out,” said Spurs guard Chris Paul. “You know how talented he is, but his will to want to get better. His will to want to work on things. The more games we play, I think we all will get more and more familiar with each other.”

After a poor-shooting to begin the campaign, the French big man has been gaining confidence in the past contests. Even though Wemby’s three-point shooting dipped down to 25%, the young star is 14 for 27 from beyond the arc in his last three games.

“I’m just taking better 3s,” Wembanyama said postgame. “ Yeah, of course it’s feeling better. I’m 20, I’m hoping for some years it’s going to keep feeling better and better. There is no reason for it to feel worse.”