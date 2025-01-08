Kings Waive Veteran Center Orlando Robinson

The Sacramento Kings are waiving third-year center Orlando Robinson, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. Veteran forwards Jae Crowder and Doug McDermott will have their contracts guaranteed for the remainder of the season. This move also opens up a roster spot for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings are waiving Orlando Robinson while retaining Jae Crowder, Doug McDermott, and Keon Ellis

By waiving Robinson, the Kings will take on a dead-money cap hit of $959,779, which is nearly half of his 2024-25 salary. Since Sacramento is retaining McDermott, Crowder, and Keon Ellis, this means the team will lock in cap charges of $2.08 million, $1.65 million, and $2.12 million, respectively.

Sacramento is now $3.2M below the luxury tax and $7M below the first apron. There is a $959,779 cap hit on the Orlando Robinson waiver. 14 teams now have an open roster spot. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 7, 2025



The Kings could very well make a trade deal before the Feb. 6 deadline, considering the Robinson transaction will leave the team with an open spot on their 15-man roster.

However, Sacramento could also use the open spot to give the club extra cap space below the luxury tax line.

The Kings will be about $3.2 million below the tax line and $7 million below the first apron once the move is official, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds with Sacramento

The move essentially creates more flexibility for the Kings and general manager Monte McNair. Sacramento is now capable of handling a 2-for-1 trade in which they send out one player for two, sign a player on the buyout market, or convert one of their two-way contracts to a standard deal.

Robinson, 24, went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Miami Heat, who he spent his first two seasons playing for. Through 76 career NBA regular-season games (eight starts), he has averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.3 minutes per contest while shooting 50.6% from the floor, 34.6% from deep, and 71.4% at the foul line.

In nine games off the bench with Sacramento this season, Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 6.3 minutes per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field, 20% from 3-point range, and 57.1% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (12.3) and true shooting percentage (47.3%) are career lows.