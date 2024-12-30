Kings: Why has the 2024-25 season spiraled out of control for Sacramento?

In 32 games to start the 2024-25 season, the Sacramento Kings are 13-19. After a 114-113 loss to the Pistons last Thursday, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown. It was a shocking decision by Sacramento with roughly 1/3 of the season already played.

Just two seasons ago, the Kings were one of the best stories in the NBA. They snapped a 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season. That was Mike Brown’s first year as head coach. Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and the Kings are 12th in the Western Conference. Mike Brown has been fired and the team is at a crossroads. Sacramento has the talent to be a playoff team in the West but they are missing a head coach that could take the Kings to the next level.

What has gone wrong for the Sacramento Kings in 2024-25?

There was never any push back about anything. This narrative of us butting heads or me going to management saying anything is bullshit. So you can run with that if you want to. https://t.co/z5rBpWmail — De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) December 30, 2024



Since the 2005-06 season, the Kings have had 13 head coaches. Twelve of them never had a winning record. The one with multiple winning seasons is Mike Brown. He’s the best head coach the Kings have had in the last 20 years and they let him go. His relationship with the Kings was not perfect. However, Brown had proved over the last two seasons that he changed the culture of that franchise. Sacramento made the playoffs in 2022-23 for the first time in 16 seasons. The team was 48-34 in Brown’s first season.

Last season, the Kings went 46-36 and missed the playoffs. In 32 games to begin 2024-25, the Kings are 13-19 and are 5-13 in their last 18 played. ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported that the Kings did not want to fire Brown but felt they had no choice. De’Aaron Fox is a valued member of the Kings’ roster and has a lot of sway in the locker room. A few weeks back, Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox had a heart-to-heart about where the team was. Sadly, the team has continued to lose and that got Brown fired. Now, the team will search for their 14th head coach since the 2005-06 season.