Knicks Bring Back Veteran Guard Landry Shamet

The New York Knicks have agreed to a contract with free agent guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

New York Knicks waived Landry Shamet after suffering a dislocated shoulder in preseason game against Charlotte Hornets

Shamet, 27, had signed on with the Knicks in September, but he was waived after suffering a dislocated shoulder in a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. He was projected to make the roster prior to the injury.

The 6-foot-4 Shamet was selected 26th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the 2018 NBA draft out of Wichita State. He split his rookie 2018-19 season between the Sixers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Shamet has also played for the Brooklyn Nets (2020-21 season), and Phoenix Suns (2021-23), and Washington Wizards (2023-24 campaign). Last season, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.8 minutes in 46 games (five starts) with Washington.

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team. pic.twitter.com/g7Y7lFjuZx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2024



Through 348 career NBA regular-season games (97 starts) across six seasons, Shamet has averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 21.9 minutes per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field, 38.4% from 3-point range, and 84% at the free throw line.

According to Basketball-Reference, the Missouri native averaged 10.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.7 minutes in three games last week for the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G League affiliate.

New York also waived veteran forward Matt Ryan

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised the veteran guard several times throughout training camp, saying that he valued Shamet’s prior experience playing with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne, who both joined the Knicks this summer.

“The way he’s fit in,” the Knicks coach said in training camp. “There’s some benefit to having played with Cam and Mikal, so I think being familiar with those guys. Versatility, the ability to play multiple positions. Can think on his feet, can execute, can really shoot the ball.

“So those type of guys — I like the speed of our second unit a lot. I think when you look at Cam, Deuce and Landry, they complement each other really well. … I like their perimeter play together.”

In a related move, the Knicks waived Matt Ryan, who couldn’t build on his early opportunity in New York’s rotation. Ryan, 27, averaged 1.7 points in nine appearances off the bench while shooting just 28.6% from the floor and 21.4% from deep.

However, Ryan is still eligible to re-sign on a two-way contract. Note that two-way players are ineligible for the playoffs. His standard deal would’ve been guaranteed by Jan. 10 if he wasn’t waived.