Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson to Miss Start of 2024-25 Season

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season after offseason ankle surgery, league sources confirmed to SNY’s Ian Begley on Monday.

Robinson, 26, appeared in 31 games (21 starts) last season and underwent ankle surgery in December. However, he also suffered a foot/ankle injury during New York’s first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 7-footer also missed the final six games of the second-round series against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks are targeting Robinson to return in December or January, though, the timing will depend on his rehabilitation process.

SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 23, 2024

In New York’s 95-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 1, 2023, Robinson recorded six points, a season-high 16 rebounds, and two blocks in 32 minutes as a starter.

The Knicks are already limited at center after last season’s primary starter, Isaiah Hartenstein, signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle could play center in small-ball lineup with Mitchell Robinson out

During the offseason, New York also re-signed center/forward Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal over the summer. The team guaranteed fourth-year center Jericho Sims’ $2.09 million salary for 2024-25 season as well.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said in an interview with NBA.com last week that he also sees situations where forward Julius Randle, who has a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26, could play center in the lineup.

“We have versatility – we could see Julius more at the five. I don’t want to do that for long stretches; it would take its toll,” Thibodeau said. “But to have him do it for 10 or 15 minutes, I think he can do it well. He also would create a lot of [offensive] advantages.”

According to NBA.com’s lineup analysis, when Randle shares the court with Anunoby, Hart, and Brunson, their offensive rating is 131.5. Their presence helped produce a defensive rating of 71 and a net rating of +62.

Nonetheless, last season’s statistics included Hartenstein in the lineup.

The Knicks made other interesting moves this offseason. The biggest upgrade was the acquisition of Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, marking the first trade between the two franchises in 40 years.

New York also signed Thibodeau and All-Star guard Jalen Brunson to contract extensions and re-signed free agent forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal.