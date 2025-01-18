Knicks Fan Hits Half-Court Shot To Win Car, Tells Ben Stiller ‘I Love You’

A New York Knicks fan hit a half-court shot to win a brand new car. But that wasn’t all. As he ran around the court in celebration, he hugged Hollywood star Ben Stiller and told the actor, “I love you.”

It was a moment of pure bliss and joy for the man, and it’s hard to top creating a special sporting memory at Madison Square Garden.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in town to face the Knicks, winning 116-99.

Dude’s Got Skills

This Knicks fan didn’t just hit the half-court shot, he successfully completed an entire skills challenge.

He started by making a layup, then a jumper from both the right and left side of the free-throw line. That was followed up with a three-point shot that he made on the third attempt.

Hitting all those shots within 45 seconds earned him a cool $1,000.

Riding the hot hand, the fan had one shot to win a 2025 Kia Telluride and nailed it from more than a foot behind the halfcourt line.

MSG erupted as the shot hit nothing but net like it was a game winner in the NBA Finals, the fan falling to the court in disbelief and getting mobbed by in-arena staff.

To top off the moment, legendary commentator Mike Breen provided the call when the broadcast returned.

“One handed! Perfect. He can’t believe it.”

And to think, he did it all while having tape on his arm for a fresh tattoo.

Ant Man Foreshadowing?

The new car owner with a $1,000 to boot may be a Knicks fan but there may have been a bit of foreshadowing by Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards.

Warming up before the game, Edwards decided to practice his shooting from half-court and nailed his first attempt.

Ant keeping the vibes light at MSG 🤩📸 pic.twitter.com/8VYBTX30Nt — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2025

At the very least, it was a good omen for Edwards, who finished the game with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists including eight triples.

The Wolves won the game, but the Knicks fan won the night.