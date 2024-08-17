Knicks Fully Guarantee Jericho Sims’ $2.09M Salary For 2024-25

The New York Knicks are fully guaranteeing center Jericho Sims’ $2.09 million salary for the 2024-25 NBA season, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. According to Spotrac, Sims will earn approximately $2,092,344 this upcoming season.

That amount is also Sims’ 2023-24 team option, which the Knicks exercised on June 29. At the time, his salary for next season was only partially guaranteed. This is part of the three-year, $5.66 million contract he signed with New York in July 2022.

Sims, who turns 26 on Oct. 20, was selected 58th overall by the Knicks in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. Through 138 career NBA regular-season games (32 starts), he has averaged 2.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 14.1 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Sims has also shot 74.1% from the floor and 58% at the free throw line. In his 2021-22 rookie season, he averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts).

In the 2022-23 season, he appeared in 52 games and made 16 starts, averaging career highs of 3.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes while shooting career bests of 77.6% from the field and 75% at the foul line.

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Jericho Sims last October for standing out in training camp

Furthermore, in New York’s 139-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 20, 2023, Sims recorded a career-high 12 points on six mid-range baskets and grabbed eight rebounds in 28 minutes as a starter.

Six days later, he posted a career-high 14 rebounds in 35 minutes as a starter in the Knicks’ 120-117 win over the Boston Celtics. His 10 defensive boards fell one short of matching his career best against the Toronto Raptors in New York’s 2021-22 regular-season finale.

Last October, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Sims for being the only player to stand out during training camp. It was an unexpected, great overall impression for the Minneapolis native.

He underwent thumb surgery two summers ago, followed by shoulder surgery last offseason.

“Jericho has really had a great camp. He’s the one guy,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously coming off the surgery, he had a great summer the way he worked. He’s really done a good job for us.”

However, Sims took a step back last season after playing in 45 games and making 11 starts. He averaged 2.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 13 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot a career-low 69.1% from the floor and 66.7% at the line.

Sims is projected to be the third-string center behind starter Mitchell Robinson and primary backup Precious Achiuwa. The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein to Oklahoma City in free agency.